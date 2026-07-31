Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 14,359 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,811 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $41,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of TRV opened at $375.98 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average is $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.26 and a 12-month high of $398.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total value of $2,768,211.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,834 shares in the company, valued at $26,638,758. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total transaction of $5,168,984.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,139,488.40. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Travelers shares slide as post-earnings valuation concerns weigh on the stock

Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate.

Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Analysts offer insights on Travelers Companies

After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is also a sentiment headwind: Quiver reports 46 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such transactions can reflect diversification or compensation, but the one-sided pattern may reinforce profit-taking concerns. Travelers insider trading activity

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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