Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 150,348 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,490 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of FTI Consulting worth $45,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.0%

FTI Consulting stock opened at $170.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $370.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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