Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 17,354 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,412 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 880,665 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,886 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,656,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $184.00 target price on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

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D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DHI opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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