Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 18,511 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.69, a PEG ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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