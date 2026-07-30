Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 211,564 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,263 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 211,564 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CTSH alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year EPS outlook: Cognizant increased its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.82 from $5.69 previously expected by analysts. Revenue-growth guidance calls for 4.0%–5.5% constant-currency growth, while adjusted operating-margin guidance remains at 16.0%–16.2%. Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cognizant increased its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.82 from $5.69 previously expected by analysts. Revenue-growth guidance calls for 4.0%–5.5% constant-currency growth, while adjusted operating-margin guidance remains at 16.0%–16.2%. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 operating performance: Revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.37. Operating margin expanded to 15.9% from 15.6%, trailing-12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and Financial Services revenue jumped 12% to $1.73 billion. Cognizant also repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of shares. Cognizant Q2 Revenue Results

Revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.37. Operating margin expanded to 15.9% from 15.6%, trailing-12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and Financial Services revenue jumped 12% to $1.73 billion. Cognizant also repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of shares. Positive Sentiment: AI catalysts and analyst support: Cognizant’s expanded partnership with Anthropic and newly launched EMEA AI Unit support its strategy of helping enterprises scale agentic-AI deployments. William Blair analyst Maggie Nolan initiated a Buy rating, citing margin expansion, Financial Services momentum and AI-driven demand. William Blair Buy Rating

Cognizant’s expanded partnership with Anthropic and newly launched EMEA AI Unit support its strategy of helping enterprises scale agentic-AI deployments. William Blair analyst Maggie Nolan initiated a Buy rating, citing margin expansion, Financial Services momentum and AI-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 18, providing an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%.

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 18, providing an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%. Negative Sentiment: Near-term spending caution: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.6–$5.7 billion is below the roughly $5.7 billion consensus, reflecting restrained discretionary IT spending and cautious client investment decisions. Cognizant Revenue Forecast

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.6–$5.7 billion is below the roughly $5.7 billion consensus, reflecting restrained discretionary IT spending and cautious client investment decisions. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus estimate, although it improved from $1.31 a year earlier. Broader market pressure from higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions also created a challenging backdrop for technology shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 11.3%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognizant Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here