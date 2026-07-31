Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 25,728 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Welltower were worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 92.3% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.26 and a 12 month high of $255.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 155.96%.

Welltower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. How Welltower’s Q2 Beat, Guidance Trim and 221st Dividend Will Impact Welltower Investors

Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q

Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Welltower raised its dividend, marking its 221st dividend, while Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating. Brokerage consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” providing continued analyst support. Welltower Earnings Call Signals Record Growth Momentum

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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