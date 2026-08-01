Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 309,822 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,223 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,196 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,529,236 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $82,395,000 after buying an additional 651,214 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE LVS opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 133.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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