Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 40,554 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,922 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of CommVault Systems worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 90.9% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 10,242 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CommVault Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $175.00 price target on CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CVLT opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $198.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.43 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 88.75% and a net margin of 5.62%.CommVault Systems's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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