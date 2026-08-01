Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 52,901 Shares of Eni SpA $E

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in ENI were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

ENI Price Performance

E opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. ENI had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on E

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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