Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 87,418 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of BXP worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BXP by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 276.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 99.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP Stock Up 0.7%

BXP opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.07 million. BXP had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is currently 150.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on BXP from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.11.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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