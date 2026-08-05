Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,605 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $265,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotia increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QSR opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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