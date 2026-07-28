Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $92,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $371.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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