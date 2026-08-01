Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EMN opened at $70.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.99%.Eastman Chemical's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastman Chemical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eastman reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share , above the $1.82 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.51 billion versus expectations of $2.40 billion. Earnings increased from $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Eastman Chemical Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Eastman reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.82 consensus estimate, while revenue reached versus expectations of $2.40 billion. Earnings increased from $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Higher sales volumes and mix contributed roughly 5% growth, while pricing added about 4%. Reported EBIT rose to $311 million from $222 million, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage. EMN Q2 Earnings Beat on Volume Growth and Higher Pricing

Higher sales volumes and mix contributed roughly 5% growth, while pricing added about 4%. Reported EBIT rose to $311 million from $222 million, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at approximately $1.97 , above the $1.92 consensus estimate, and expects full-year operating cash flow to approach $900 million. Eastman Chemical Earnings Report

Management set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at approximately , above the $1.92 consensus estimate, and expects full-year operating cash flow to approach $900 million. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was uneven by segment: Chemical Intermediates sales surged 39%, while Advanced Materials and Additives & Functional Products each rose 5%; Fibers sales declined 11%. Eastman Chemical Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Performance was uneven by segment: Chemical Intermediates sales surged 39%, while Advanced Materials and Additives & Functional Products each rose 5%; Fibers sales declined 11%. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was $224 million, slightly below the prior-year figure of $233 million, and the company remains exposed to geopolitical, raw-material and demand volatility. Commentary suggesting benefits from the Iran conflict may reflect temporary pricing or supply effects rather than durable growth. Eastman Chemical Benefits From Iran Conflict

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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