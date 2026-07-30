Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of Tetra Tech worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Key Tetra Tech News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tetra Tech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.42 , topping the $0.40 FactSet consensus, while revenue reached $1.31 billion , above the $1.08 billion estimate. Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were , topping the $0.40 FactSet consensus, while revenue reached , above the $1.08 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.56-$1.59 , above the $1.54 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $4.315-$4.365 billion also slightly exceeds expectations. Tetra Tech Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the $1.54 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of approximately also slightly exceeds expectations. Positive Sentiment: Backlog increased 5% sequentially to $4.49 billion , improving revenue visibility. Net revenue grew 8% year over year when excluding USAID/State Department work and episodic disaster-response activity, indicating underlying demand remains healthy. Tetra Tech Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results

Backlog increased 5% sequentially to , improving revenue visibility. Net revenue grew 8% year over year when excluding USAID/State Department work and episodic disaster-response activity, indicating underlying demand remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.48 brackets the $0.46 consensus, suggesting management expects results generally in line with near-term forecasts.

Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.48 brackets the $0.46 consensus, suggesting management expects results generally in line with near-term forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue declined 4.4% from the prior-year quarter, and EPS fell from $0.43 to $0.42. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $1.1-$1.2 billion has a midpoint below the $1.2 billion consensus, which could limit upside if the company does not outperform.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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