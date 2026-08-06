Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,343 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,592,000 after buying an additional 299,986 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 252.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 229,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $25.00 price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.45.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $27.64.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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