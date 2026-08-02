Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 281.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,465 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of IDEX worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $564,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,976,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $351,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,561,000 after buying an additional 250,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $261.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Down 1.3%

IDEX stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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