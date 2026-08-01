Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,037 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 1.38% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 877.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $97.50 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $105.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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