Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 184,238 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Ryan Specialty worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,929,094 shares of the company's stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,172 shares of the company's stock worth $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,108,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Ryan Specialty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $916.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.93 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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