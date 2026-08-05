Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 198,066 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,617 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,066 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Toast worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 9,146 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $263,862.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 931,449 shares in the company, valued at $26,872,303.65. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $334,804.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,577.50. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 173,545 shares of company stock worth $4,748,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Toast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and business growth exceeded expectations. Toast reported quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion, above the $1.87 billion analyst consensus and up 23.1% year over year. The company also added a record 9,500 net locations. Toast Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Toast reported quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion, above the $1.87 billion analyst consensus and up 23.1% year over year. The company also added a record 9,500 net locations. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue streams and margins improved. Management said recurring gross profit streams grew 28% in the quarter, while GAAP operating-income margins expanded to 26%. These trends support the investment case that Toast is becoming more scalable and profitable. Toast Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said recurring gross profit streams grew 28% in the quarter, while GAAP operating-income margins expanded to 26%. These trends support the investment case that Toast is becoming more scalable and profitable. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were elevated ahead of the report. Analysts had projected roughly 20.8% revenue growth, driven by subscription products, fintech services and artificial-intelligence adoption. Pre-earnings coverage also highlighted the need to monitor Toast’s cost structure and execution. Toast to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts had projected roughly 20.8% revenue growth, driven by subscription products, fintech services and artificial-intelligence adoption. Pre-earnings coverage also highlighted the need to monitor Toast’s cost structure and execution. Negative Sentiment: Profit fell short of estimates. Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share, below the $0.32 consensus, although results improved from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The miss could limit upside if investors focus on near-term profitability.

Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share, below the $0.32 consensus, although results improved from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The miss could limit upside if investors focus on near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold shares. Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Vassil sold 14,280 shares worth approximately $469,700. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider-trading filing

Toast Trading Up 3.6%

Toast stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.72. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Toast had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

Further Reading

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