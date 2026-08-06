Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 21,115 Shares of Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,569 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 80,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Science Applications International by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company's stock worth $458,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIC opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.28. Science Applications International Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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