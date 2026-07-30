Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 229,612 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,430 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,612 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of Arrow Electronics worth $44,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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