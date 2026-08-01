Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 251,573 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 449.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 251,573 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Revvity worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Revvity by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Revvity by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Revvity by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,546 shares of the company's stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Revvity by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,406 shares of the company's stock worth $61,625,000 after acquiring an additional 318,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Zacks Research cut Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Revvity from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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