Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 27,974 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,058 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Boston Partners raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,157,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $275,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,313 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $198,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,588 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,641,000 after buying an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $158,916,000 after buying an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,649 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Annette Franqui bought 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.88 per share, for a total transaction of $228,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,174.56. This trade represents a 61.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total value of $5,919,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,706 shares in the company, valued at $69,245,898.62. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,902 shares of company stock worth $7,257,719. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $367.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.39. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $590.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

More Affiliated Managers Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMG reported second-quarter 2026 economic EPS of $8.29 , up from $5.39 a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.90–$7.85. Diluted EPS was $6.95. AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2026

AMG reported second-quarter 2026 economic EPS of , up from $5.39 a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.90–$7.85. Diluted EPS was $6.95. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue reached approximately $640.7 million , exceeding the roughly $590.9 million consensus estimate. Results benefited from record assets under management, higher revenues and strong inflows into alternative strategies. Affiliated Managers’ Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues and Record AUM

Quarterly revenue reached approximately , exceeding the roughly $590.9 million consensus estimate. Results benefited from record assets under management, higher revenues and strong inflows into alternative strategies. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call highlighted operating momentum and asset-gathering trends that could support future fee revenue and earnings. The report also showed a 20.17% return on equity and a 35.55% net margin. AMG 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call highlighted operating momentum and asset-gathering trends that could support future fee revenue and earnings. The report also showed a 20.17% return on equity and a 35.55% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: AMG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The distribution has minimal direct impact because its annualized yield is approximately 0.0%.

AMG declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The distribution has minimal direct impact because its annualized yield is approximately 0.0%. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses partly offset the strong revenue and inflow performance, while some reported revenue figures varied by accounting presentation. Investors may continue watching expense control and organic growth for confirmation that the earnings improvement is sustainable.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research set a $425.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $454.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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