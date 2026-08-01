Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 40,713 Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,447 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Qnity Electronics worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Qnity Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,004 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,948 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE Q opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.27.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a semiconductor materials and process-solutions company serving manufacturers across the global electronics industry. The company provides materials, chemicals and related technologies used in the fabrication of semiconductors and other advanced electronic components.

Its product offerings include specialty process materials, deposition and planarization solutions, cleaning and etching chemistries, gases, and other consumables used throughout semiconductor manufacturing.

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