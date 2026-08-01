Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 46,946 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,762 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $201,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $167.78 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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