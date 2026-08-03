Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 48,223 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,841 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after purchasing an additional 48,223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Reuters Q2 results article

AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: World Cup is supporting demand: The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Benzinga World Cup article

The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. AB InBev Q2 results release

The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Benzinga Wells Fargo rating article

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Amended interim report article

AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks analysis characterized some Q2 revenue and earnings metrics as below estimates, although the broader earnings reports show headline EPS and revenue beats. This creates a limited source of uncertainty around the quarter’s underlying details. Zacks Q2 analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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