Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 48,648 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,058 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:RCL opened at $324.04 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations and Raises Full Year Guidance

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above expectations: The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Royal Caribbean Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand and capital returns remain supportive: Management cited record booking volumes and pricing, while buybacks totaling roughly $1 billion or more during the first half of 2026 provide additional per-share support. Fleet expansion, private destinations and river cruises are viewed as longer-term growth drivers. Royal Caribbean Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch Through 2028

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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