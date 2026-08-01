Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 50,040 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,798 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,831,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 246,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,337,330,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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