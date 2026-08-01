Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,765 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,082 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and major earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. EMCOR Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 outlook: EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand and backlog support growth: Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. EME Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Acquisition strategy remains a potential catalyst: EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. EMCOR Group Seeking Acquisitions

EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit near-term upside: The shares trade at roughly 27 times earnings after a substantial advance over the past year, increasing the market’s expectations and the risk of profit-taking despite the strong operating performance. EMCOR Valuation Attention

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3%

EME stock opened at $799.83 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $564.92 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $801.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.75.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

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