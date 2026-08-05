Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 88,068 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,224 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 375,955 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 944,578 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 219,348 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,311 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 757,956 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $31.85 target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.93.

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Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

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