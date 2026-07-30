Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 96,760 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,841 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $49,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GM stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,053 shares of company stock valued at $103,225,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here