Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 9,922 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,345 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Themes Management Co LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.6% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Get WPM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here