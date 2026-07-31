Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 51,247 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $41,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teca Partners LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.4% in the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 484,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $656,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.5% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 787,194 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 192,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Chipotle Q2 earnings call highlights growth strategy

Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Analysts increase forecasts after strong Q2 results

Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Chipotle stock jumped on improving traffic

Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings rally leaves valuation demanding, while Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $39 despite retaining an overweight rating. Investors may therefore focus increasingly on sustained traffic gains and margin recovery.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here