Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,025 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 38,572 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $45,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,000. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $376,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,585.30. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,088 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $235.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $240.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is 36.52%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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