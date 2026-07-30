Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,678 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Element Solutions worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 151.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.19 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions's payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Further Reading

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