Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Entegris worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $158,669,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Entegris by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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