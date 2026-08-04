Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Pool worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $794,825,000 after acquiring an additional 357,643 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 3,831.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $313,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $191,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 66.7% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $101,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: An article comparing Alliance Entertainment and Pool Corporation appears to be the only directly relevant headline. However, the supplied information does not identify a new earnings estimate, recommendation, acquisition, or operational development that would materially change the investment outlook. Contrasting Alliance Entertainment and Pool

An article comparing and appears to be the only directly relevant headline. However, the supplied information does not identify a new earnings estimate, recommendation, acquisition, or operational development that would materially change the investment outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The remaining articles focus on President Trump’s dispute with Justice Department officials over a dropped vandalism case and alleged construction problems at the Washington, D.C., Reflecting Pool. These stories are unrelated to Pool Corporation and should not affect its fundamentals or valuation. Trump sours on Pirro over Reflecting Pool case

The remaining articles focus on President Trump’s dispute with Justice Department officials over a dropped vandalism case and alleged construction problems at the Washington, D.C., Reflecting Pool. These stories are unrelated to and should not affect its fundamentals or valuation. Neutral Sentiment: For context, Pool Corporation’s latest reported quarter showed modest revenue growth and earnings slightly above consensus, while fiscal 2026 EPS guidance remains $10.66–$10.96. Those factors may be more relevant to the stock’s movement than the unrelated political coverage.

Pool Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.68 and a 1 year high of $336.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.40%.Pool's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report).

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