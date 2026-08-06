Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,248 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.76, a P/E/G ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,269 shares of company stock worth $2,052,589. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

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