Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 156,461 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of ING Group worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 157,111 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 665.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ING Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 369,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in ING Group in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Group Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $32.47 on Thursday. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ING

About ING Group

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

Further Reading

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