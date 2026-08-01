Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $657.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.29 and a 200-day moving average of $633.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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