Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 50,136 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after acquiring an additional 303,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,940,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,448,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,281,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $295.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,344.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Key Stories Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Air Products Stock Surges After Strong Profit Growth, Raised Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS While Cutting Capital Expenditures

Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $3.16 billion missed the $3.20 billion estimate, despite increasing 4.6% year over year. More significantly, GAAP results showed a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, driven by charges related to project and asset actions, creating a major headline risk and likely contributing to the stock’s decline after its initial earnings-related strength. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss After Project Exits

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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