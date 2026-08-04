Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,867,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $332,026,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,311,607,000 after purchasing an additional 905,488 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,855,877 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $412,543,000 after purchasing an additional 874,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 925,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 759,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RGLD opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $154.32 and a one year high of $306.25. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.27.

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Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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