Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Polaris worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Polaris's payout ratio is presently -58.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polaris from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

See Also

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