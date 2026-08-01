Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $24.79 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 127.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144,952 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,324,381 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 17,199,109 shares of the company's stock worth $102,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,100,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,276 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,465,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,545,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo reported that dumpster-rental company Dumpsters.com used its platform to build a repeatable sales pipeline and expand its base of high-quality CRM contacts. The customer said the initiative supported steady, sustained growth, providing a positive example of ZoomInfo’s value proposition. Dumpsters.com Built a Repeatable Sales Pipeline with ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo reported that dumpster-rental company Dumpsters.com used its platform to build a repeatable sales pipeline and expand its base of high-quality CRM contacts. The customer said the initiative supported steady, sustained growth, providing a positive example of ZoomInfo’s value proposition. Positive Sentiment: Adoption of GTM Studio accelerated, with customers creating seven times more audiences quarter over quarter and the number of customers creating their first audience increasing fivefold. ZoomInfo also said overall platform adoption doubled month over month, suggesting improving engagement with its go-to-market technology. Audience Creation in ZoomInfo's GTM Studio Grows 7X

Adoption of GTM Studio accelerated, with customers creating seven times more audiences quarter over quarter and the number of customers creating their first audience increasing fivefold. ZoomInfo also said overall platform adoption doubled month over month, suggesting improving engagement with its go-to-market technology. Neutral Sentiment: An independent Send benchmark ranked ZoomInfo the top go-to-market connector in Anthropic’s directory across nine weeks of tracking. The result supports the platform’s visibility in AI-enabled workflows, although it is based on directory popularity rather than financial performance. Independent Research Ranks ZoomInfo the #1 GTM Connector

An independent Send benchmark ranked ZoomInfo the top go-to-market connector in Anthropic’s directory across nine weeks of tracking. The result supports the platform’s visibility in AI-enabled workflows, although it is based on directory popularity rather than financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities-fraud class action against ZoomInfo and certain executives for investors who acquired shares from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. The firms cited alleged federal securities-law violations and a prior sharp share-price decline; the allegations have not been proven. Investors face an August 24, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. ZoomInfo Securities Fraud Lawsuit Deadline Alert

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $972.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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