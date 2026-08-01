Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $26.65 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $19,724,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,028 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $142,091,000 after buying an additional 301,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 price target on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $177.68 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $194.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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