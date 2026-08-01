Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $26.81 Million Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 379,913 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of International Paper worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. International Paper's payout ratio is -29.09%.

International Paper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $48 and assigned a Buy rating, implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Benzinga analyst price target report

implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.04, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. International Paper second-quarter results

Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded International Paper’s stock rating, while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. JPMorgan International Paper rating update

while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $6.00 billion, below roughly $6.2 billion in expectations and down 11.3% year over year. The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Zacks International Paper earnings analysis

The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut estimates for second- and third-quarter EPS, reinforcing concerns that maintenance outages, macroeconomic headwinds and weaker profitability could outweigh the quarterly earnings beat. International Paper EPS forecast revision

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Paper from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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