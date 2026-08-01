Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 63,217 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of ICU Medical worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,638,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,371,000 after acquiring an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,445,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $170.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.ICU Medical's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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