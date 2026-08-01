Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $29.78 Million Holdings in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,058 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 149,156 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Campbell's worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Campbell's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Campbell's Stock Down 0.5%

Campbell's stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The Campbell's Company has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Campbell's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell's from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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