Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $30.21 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 332.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,577 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $720,736,000 after buying an additional 207,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,568 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $283,327,000 after acquiring an additional 747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,763 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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