Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,801 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 359,018 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of OGE Energy worth $30,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OGE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 111.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 618.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4%

OGE Energy stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.73 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Report on OGE

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OGE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OGE Energy wasn't on the list.

While OGE Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here